AVON PARK — Katie Anne Tarter, 37, of Sebring and Joshua Lynn Smith, 32, from Avon Park are co-defendants and were both arrested on Wednesday morning. They each face one count of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. The arrest was made by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The pair were arrested because of warrants for non support of a child. Tarter’s warrant was also for failure to appear grand theft.
According to the HCSO, deputies were working on a tip that Tarter and Smith were staying in a room at a hotel in Avon Park and they both had active warrants.
The arresting deputy wrote he saw Smith pushing a chair with three tubs made from plastic on top of it. Smith was arrested for his child support warrant and admitted the tubs were his.
A search of the tubs revealed one with mason jars, all contained a crystal-like residue in them. One jar had a metal spoon in it. The field test was positive for methamphetamine. The deputy said the methamphetamine weighed 0.1 gram.
Both the defendants spoke to deputies, but their statements are redacted in the report.
“The defendant and co-defendant were staying together and the defendant (Tarter) indicated she had knowledge of the jars being used to store methamphetamine,” the report said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.