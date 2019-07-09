Hong Kong pop singer Denise Ho speaks at the UN building in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, July 8, 2019. Denise Ho has taken a message of defiance against China to the U.N.'s top human rights body, denouncing "deceitful promises" by authorities and prompting a Chinese diplomat to interrupt her twice. The "Cantopop" star asked the Human Rights Council on Monday whether it would suspend China as one of its 47 member states because of "abuses" by Beijing, and whether the rights body would convene an urgent session to protect people in Hong Kong amid rising protests.