By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — The director position is open for the Heartland area’s Florida Diagnostic & Learning Resources System (FDLRS).
The position is titled — Director of FDLRS Discretionary Project. The person who held the position is retiring.
Heartland Educational Consortium Executive Director Donna Garcia said FDLRS is housed in the Heartland Consortium building so there is a connection in many ways in that aspect but the Consortium and FDLRS are two different projects.
FDLRS is a fiscal agent of the Highlands District, she said. The position of the director of the discretionary project follows the expectations of the coordinating council, which is comprised of the Exceptional Student Education directors of Highlands, DeSoto, Glades and Hendry counties.
The FDLRS Associate Centers, such as the Lake Placid location at the Consortium, provide an array of instructional and technical support services to school district Exceptional Student Education programs statewide. The four central functions of each FDLRS Associate Center are Child Find, Parent Services, Human Resource Development, and Technology.
FDLRS Child Find, in coordination with the school districts, locates children who are potentially eligible for services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and links them with needed services.
Highlands News-Sun asked if the Heartland Educational Consortium has had any recent staffing changes.
Garcia said they received last year a grant for a Tilte IV director, which was filled by Lindsey Johnson. They will not be able to hire more staff until they get an increase in funding.
Title IV covers three components — technology in schools, enhanced instruction and mental health.
They are trying to put more support in the mental health realm as well as technology and education in general, Garcia said. Johnson has been a wonderful asset to the consortium. “We are appreciative to the state recognizing that need.”
