SEBRING — A negligence lawsuit against The School Board of Highlands County continues to be listed as “active” by the court despite a September 2018 settlement agreement between both parties.
The civil lawsuit was related to the case of former Hill-Gustat Middle School teacher Stacy Lynn Hooks.
Hooks was arrested in 2016 and subsequently pleaded no contest to eight counts of lewd battery, nine counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of transmission of harmful material to a child, and one count of use of a computer to solicit a child.
The lawsuit involved the complaint filed by the attorney representing the parent of a student.
The complaint stated that Hooks “preyed upon and engaged in sexual relations” with the minor student and the School Board was negligent for failing to discharge or reassign Hooks after being made aware of her inappropriate relationship with the student on multiple occasions by students and faculty.
A settlement agreement of $80,000 was reached in September.
School Board Finance Director Richard “Bo” Birt said when a minor is involved in a case a judge has to approve the agreement and outcome.
The district agreed to the settlement and the plaintiff signed off on it, but it takes time for the judge to approve it.
Winter Haven attorney James T. Joiner, who was appointed as the Guardian ad Litem for the minor, issued a report in December 2018 after interviewing the mother of the minor and all the attorneys in the case.
All the people who were interviewed said the student wanted the situation settled and was tired of the proceedings, the report states.
“In considering this matter I also considered the problems relating to sovereign immunity and the difficulties that would pose in the litigation of this matter,” Joiner stated in his report. “It is my recommendation that the suit be settled for the $80,000 offer and that the young man go forward with this matter concluded and behind him.”
Hooks was sentenced to a 20-year prison term in October 2017.
She is currently incarcerated at the Lowell Correctional Institute Annex in Ocala with a current release date of Feb. 12, 2036.
