SEBRING — On Friday, Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman announced a winner for the William Gentry Memorial Scholarship, then he announced the second winner.
Lauren Ahrens of Avon Park High School and Nyssa Gunthorp of Sebring High School are dual recipients of the first William Gentry Memorial Scholarship. They each received $2,247, the same number as Gentry’s badge.
They are the daughters of, respectively, Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputies Michael Ahrens and Robert Gunthorp. Recipients were required, among other criteria, to be graduating high school seniors planning to attend college in the fall and who are dependents of certified law enforcement officers.
When he, Alan Jay Wildstein, General Counsel Garrett Roberts and Deputy Sheriff Kevin Gentry reviewed the eight applications for the scholarship, they came down to two finalists.
“I put the burden on Kevin (Gentry),” Blackman said. “I said, ‘Kevin you’ve got one to choose. You get to make one happy and everyone else mad. Welcome to my world.’”
That’s when Wildstein said, “I’ll make it easier on you. Pick two.”
Lauren Ahrens, graduating with a 4.2222 grade point average (GPA), plans to attend Florida Gulf Coast University and study business management, with a focus on human resources.
In her application, she said in a world of ever-changing career paths thanks to changes in technology, that seemed to be an area of expertise that would always be in demand.
Nyssa Gunthorp will graduate with a 4.29 GPA and plans to first attend Santa Fe College in Gainesville, followed by the University of Florida, where she hopes to study pre-professional biology on a track to becoming a dentist.
In her application essay, she said she wanted to see more people who lack dental care be able to receive dental care, and hoped to return to practice in Highlands County for that purpose.
Blackman encouraged both of the scholarship recipients to get their degrees and return to Highlands County, become productive and involved citizens, to make his job easier.
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to be a son or daughter of a certified law enforcement officer who lives in Highlands County or is assigned to work in the county with any of the following:
• Highlands County Sheriff’s Office
• Sebring Police Department
• Lake Placid Police Department
• Florida Highway Patrol
• Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
• Florida Department of Law Enforcement
• State Attorney’s Office
They also had to be a high school senior on track to graduate in spring/summer of 2019, with plans to enter a college in the United States no later than the following fall; have a GPA of 2.0 or above; provide two letters of recommendation; write an essay on future goals; and provide a student resume.
Blackman said Friday the scholarship was the result of a tremendous outpouring of support from the community following the loss of Deputy Williams J. Gentry Jr., who was shot in the line of duty May 6, 2018 and died the next day from his injuries.
Donations were placed in a foundation to honor Gentry and his family by funding a scholarship to help the child of a law enforcement officer go to college.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.