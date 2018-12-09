SEBRING — The Aktion Club of Highlands County will be wrapping gifts in December for a donation at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.
The Aktion Club Gift Wrapping Store will be located near the Food Court. The public can drop by with their mall purchases to have them wrapped or bring items in from home that need to be wrapped. The club will take any donations for the service. All proceeds will go to help the club provide toys, food and clothing to 160 needy children in Highlands County this Christmas season.
Gift wrapping hours will be 12-5 p.m., Dec. 9; 4-7 p.m., Dec. 14; 12-5 p.m., Dec. 16; 4-7 p.m., Dec. 21; 12-7 p.m., Dec. 22; 12-5 p.m., Dec. 23; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 24.
For more details or to make a donation, call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-452-1295, ext. 124. The Aktion Club is a civic club, consisting of adults with disabilities, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.
