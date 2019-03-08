AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County organized the Sebring Strong Yard Sale on Saturday, March 2 in Avon Park and collected $1,700.
Various yard sale items were collected by the club members from the community and they were sold to the public with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Sebring Strong Survivors Fund. This fund was set up to assist the families who recently lost their loved ones in the January SunTrust Bank shooting in Sebring.
"This tragedy has weighed heavy on our hearts and we just wanted to help in some way," Aktion Club Vice President Herb Adkins said. "We wanted to show the community that even people with disabilities can help."
Adkins manned a donation jar next to the cashier at the sale. Everyone was encouraged to leave their extra change.
The Aktion Club is a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. It consists of 70 adults with disabilities who work hard to give back to their community and to help others.
