SEBRING — It was a quick race for 8-month-old Kai'lel Rivera who crawled ahead of the competition Saturday afternoon in Diaper Derby presented by the Aktion Club of Highlands County at Lakeshore Mall.

As the club promoted its efforts to collect/purchase diapers and wipes for needy families, moms and dads and the littler racers, three boys and one girl, prepared for the competition.

With one parent, of each racer, holding their little one at the starting line and the other being an active target at the finish line, the racers were ready for the winner-takes-all competition.

No photo finish was necessary with Kai'lel crawling to victory before his other three competitors got started.

Looking like he wanted to take a bite out of the winner's trophy, Kai'lel didn't say anything, but he probably would have given some credit to his parents, Raymond and Jackeline Rivera, of Sebring.

Along with the trophy, the Rivera family received $100.

