Albandoz awarded scholarship

Pictured from left to right: Linda Roman, TSIC college success coach; Irene Castanon, TSIC student service coordinator; Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel, SFSC president; Nancy McDuffee, TSIC mentor; Amy Albandoz, Leaders 4 Life scholarship recipient; Maria Jimenez, Albandoz’s mother; Jamie Bateman, SFSC executive director of institutional advancement; Dr. Brenda Longshore, superintendent of the Highlands County schools; Kimberly Ervin, Sebring High School principal; and Danielle Ochoa, TSIC college success coach.