By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida College System announced recently that all 28 Florida Colleges, including South Florida State College, support the Last Mile College Completion Program.
The colleges are voluntarily providing scholarships to eligible students using existing resources before receiving funding from the Legislature.
The Last Mile College Completion Program helps students who left college with 12 or fewer credit hours remaining, to complete their first associate or baccalaureate degree.
“Last legislative session we created the Last Mile Completion Program, which puts Florida on the path to becoming number one in the nation for its workforce by 2030,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “Thank you to all the college presidents who have signed on and supported the Last Mile College Completion Program.
“I will continue to prioritize education and do everything in my power to help students complete their higher education goals and be prepared to enter the workforce.”
South Florida State College stated, “We join our fellow Florida College System institutions in support of the Last Mile College Completion Program and will do what is necessary to assist those students who are at the finish line but have not yet crossed it.
“We want all students to feel that sense of accomplishment that graduating brings and we would be delighted if they chose South Florida State College to achieve this goal.”
The Last Mile Completion Program creates a pathway for many returning students to earn their degree. As Florida’s workforce engine, the Florida College System knows that continuing to develop Florida’s talent pipeline for workforce needs is a top priority for business owners in Florida, and the Last Mile College Completion Program is part of the solution.
While each college provides the returning students with a transcript analysis of the courses they have left to complete the specific degree, the minimum criteria for the Last Mile College Completion Program include that the student must:
- Be a Florida resident.
- Be in good academic standing.
- Be within 12 credit hours of completing their first associate or baccalaureate degree.
- Have attended a regionally accredited post-secondary institution within the past eight years.
