By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A personality that is bubbly and a smile that draws you in is what Deanna Harry is known for. She is the owner and operator of Steve & Co. on The Circle in Sebring. Steve & Co. opened Oct. 1, 1994 and started out as a men’s clothing store but switched over to women’s apparel. Harry purchased the business in 2014 from friend Rhonda Barnes. Harry oftentimes brings her little Yorkie dog, named Stella, to work with her. Stella is a big part of the store.
Steve & Co. has Brighton accessories for women. Brighton offers beautiful jewelry, purses, wallets, watches, sunglasses and much more. Steve & Co. also carries Trollbeads, women’s clothing, housewares and gift ware.
“Deanna has a bubbly personality,” Rhonda Barnes said. “The moment you see her she breaks into a smile. She draws people to her because she is always so happy and always in a good mood. She purchased Steve & Co. five years ago. She has been successful because people want to do business with someone they like.”
Harry has been a part of the store since its opening.
“The store opened in 1994 and Deanna and I were friends back then so she would come in for events and help,” Barnes said. “She has been apart of that store for the last 25 years and has done a really good job with it. I am really proud of her. Deanna and I met when she was working at a salon around the corner from the store. She would come to the store and run the register or just help with whatever we needed. She is a hard worker.”
“Deanna has been in that store since it opened, in some capacity,” she said. “It wasn’t like she was just starting with something she knew nothing about when she purchased the store. She knew all about the store when she purchased it. People like her and keep coming back.”
Harry is a true Floridian. She was born in Bartow and raised in Naples.
“Deanna likes to go to the theater with her friends and she loves cars,” Barnes said. “She was always involved out at the racetrack. She was the registrar for Sports Car Club of America. Racing and cars are her hobby when she is not at the store.”
Harry is everything you are looking for in a friend.
“Deanna and I have been friends for 25 years,” Barnes said. “Deanna is my go-to person. She is my girl that has my back. She is loyal, she doesn’t talk about other people, she doesn’t betray confidence and those qualities are above and beyond. That is hard to find.”
Another longtime friend, Teresa Vicker, is proud of all of Harry’s accomplishments.
“I have known Deanna about 15 years,” Vicker said. “She is an amazing, accomplished woman. She has done a lot with Steve & Co. on her own for the last five years. It is nice because there is not much on The Circle and to have Steve & Co. on The Circle as a boutique is awesome.
Harry always has a positive attitude and brightens everyone’s day with her smile.
“Deanna has the biggest heart,” Vicker said. “When ever you walk into that store, you are greeted with a ‘Hi, how are you doing?’ with the biggest smile and you never see her any other way than people pleasing.
“I met Deanna when I worked at Steve & Co. while Rhonda was the owner,” Vicker said. “I had just gone through breast cancer, and I was on the upside after having surgeries. I took a part-time job just to give myself something to do to get out of the house. Deanna had been Rhonda’s friend, forever so Deanna would come in the store and that is where we met.”
Harry’s positive outlook and bubbly personality bring customers back over and over again.
“Deanna’s spirit keeps people coming back,” Vicker said. “She has a wonderful, loving and giving spirit about her. She keeps the store up to date and trendy. The store is very inviting when you walk in. She is the only business around that carries Brighton. She has quite a variety of things. She has a little bit of everything for anyone looking for the perfect gift.”
“Deanna is a wonderful, creative, outgoing, an unbelievable friend and a friend to the community,” Vicker added.
