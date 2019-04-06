SEBRING — Humans do seem to be fascinated by deadly, prehistoric animals — as long as they can be observed from safety.
Take the annual ratings-grabber show “Shark Week” on Discovery Channel; we sit in the safety of our living rooms and ooh and aww over the rows of teeth attacking various baits. The same maybe be true with alligators.
Many people are fascinated by the large reptile whose appearance looks like something leftover from the dinosaur era with armor covering its body, a tail that could kill and lots and lots of teeth for tearing. Taking airboat rides or visiting Highlands Hammock State Park and walking it’s famous catwalk is a great way to see the reptiles safely in their natural habitats. They can often be seen on banks sunbathing as the reptiles are cold blooded.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission state alligators are found in all 67 counties in Florida. This threatened species is related to crocodiles and can appear similar to them.
Alligators have a wider, rounder snout and wider head. The crocodile’s snout is much more narrow and has pointed teach. When an alligator has its mouth closed, you can see all of his/her top teeth. Alligators are very dark as opposed to their lighter cousins, the crocodile.
Gators mate between April 1 through June. A female will be mature at about six feet while a male will be mature at about seven feet. A female can lay some 20-50 eggs by late June or early July.
A female will use mud, sticks and debris to build a nest. The sex of the baby gators is determined by the temperature of the nest. By August or September, the hatchlings appear, says FWC.
FWC estimates only four baby gators will make it to maturity out of 35.
When swimming, alligators can reach an impressive 20 mph in the water. On land, they are considerably slower but can still hit 11 mph, while the fastest sprinters can run “15.9 mph or 100 meters in 13 to 14 seconds,” states Reference.com. If you don’t want to chance out swimming near or running into them, stay on the boardwalk especially at Highlands Hammock State Park.
Do not try to deal with a nuisance gator by yourself. You could be killed or get into serious legal trouble. It is illegal to harm an alligator or its eggs. Instead call FWC at 866-FWC-GATOR.
Hunting season for alligators runs from Aug. 15 to Nov. 1. The FWC harvest program allows alligator management in order to keep a balance between the humans and gators that share water ways.
Harvesters must be over 18 and can take two alligators per permit. Those who get the permits will pay certain fees for the right to harvest. See myfwc.com for complete information on the harvest or any other alligator information.
