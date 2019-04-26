SEBRING — Alligators can be elusive if you are trying to spot one in the wild, but you can catch a close up view of student artwork featuring the fascinating reptiles at Highlands Hammock State Park.
When Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin heard Florida journalist and author Jeff Klinkenberg present his “Alligators in Florida Culture” program at Highlands Hammock in the first of the park’s Florida Series Four programs in January, she realized she could extend an invitation to Highlands District Schools art instructors for an art contest featuring alligators.
“You could say that Highlands Hammock is ‘coming up alligators’ and not just those along South Canal or beneath the boardwalk at Cypress Swamp,” she said.
Artworks by students from Sebring High School, Avon Park High School, and Sebring Middle School are currently on exhibit in the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum.
Residents from communities within the greater Heartland area are cordially invited to view the exhibition, which opened April 13.
“Visitors will be surprised and delighted and we encourage everyone to come out and see this exhibit which was held in conjunction with Earth Day, before it closes at the end of the day on April 30,” Sherwin said.
Cash prize awards were made to Emily Lethbridge, Rebecca Spohn and Anna-Marie Ruano from Sebring High School and also to Jeffrey Lozier, Dalila Eugenio-Badillo and Jaronda Terrell from Avon Park High School.
The awards in the amounts of $100, $75 and $50 are sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock. That partnership, as an organization member of the Florida Humanities Council, has enabled Sherwin to receive grants during the past three years for speaker programs that mark Florida’s rich cultural legacy and examine keystones in Florida history, culture and the environment.
Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the museum will be in effect as of May 1. Until then, the museum should be open all day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the exception of this Sunday for the remainder of April.
The parameters of the contest with respect to subject matter included the alligator in the Florida landscape, as a cartoon, school mascot, business logo, and a design for a piece of jewelry.
Judging was based on creativity, humor, original thought, composition and technical skill.
“The entries ranged from alligators in the Florida habitat to symbolic design, from concerns about alligator protection to folk art, from meditations on the inherent nature of alligators to those depicting humor and irony,” Sherwin said.
“These students submitted some exceptional pieces and it is not surprising as their instructors are exceptional. We would like to extend our thanks to Steve Van Dam at Sebring High, Kiri Crommett at Avon Park High and Rhoda Ross at Sebring Middle School for their participation,” Sherwin said.
