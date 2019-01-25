SEBRING — Jessica Montague had a keen business mind and a kind heart, a wonderful combination that endeared her to her family and her customers. The tragic shooting on Wednesday ended her life, but her legacy of love lives on in the lives of others.
Montague, 31, was married to Jermaine Montague and the couple had one child together. She was the mother of three and the step-mom of seven.
In a sad twist of fate, Jessica Montague died on her husband’s birthday. The couple had recently celebrated their wedding anniversary on Jan. 1.
“She was a very amazing mother, friend, and wife,” Jermaine Montague, her husband, said. “She was very loving and always willing to go out of her way to help anyone and everyone.
“She was the greatest woman that I knew,” her husband said. “She bent over backwards for anyone. And she had the greatest relationship with her mom.”
Daffne Cruz, one of her closest friends, said, “Her youngest [child] is the same age as mine, so we would always talk about their little milestones. We both have Mustangs too and instantly bonded over it.
“Every single time my garage was up, her and Jermaine would stop by,” Cruz said. “Whether it was just to hang, or help, they always came.
“She was extremely thoughtful and incredibly nice,” she said. “Every single time we were together we laughed, whether we were picking on each other or just goofing around. Her and her husband are the type of individuals that are rare to find these days. Genuinely good people who care about others.
“I’m so blessed to have been so lucky to get to know her, and be part of her little family,” Cruz said. “She was beautiful, funny, and overall an amazing friend.
“She was just at my house Sunday, swinging by while I worked on a car, just to say hi and give hugs,” she said.
Tim Smolarick, publisher of the Highlands News-Sun remembers Jessica Montague fondly. “I met Jessica when I went to SunTrust to close my accounts. I was angry at SunTrust, and I was moving all my money. Initially, the person who was helping me was busy.
“Jessica came by and said, ‘Can I help you?’”
Smolarick told her that he was here to close his account.
“That’s not going to happen,” Montague said. “Come with me.”
Smolarick said, “She took me to her desk, and she fixed every single issue I had with my account.”
From that time on, Smolarick introduced her to people to do their banking.
“She was a fiesty, fun-loving woman and her heart was bigger than her world,” Smolarick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.