SEBRING — Khadijah Anderson, 24, of Avon Park, was found dead in Vero Beach on March 30 after being missing for several days. The Indian River County’s Medical Examiner and Sheriff’s Office have released the autopsy report results, where Dr. Roger E. Mittleman determined Anderson died by drowning through suicide.
Anderson reportedly told told her mother she was going to visit family in Lakeland. Instead, she ended up approximately 90 miles in the opposite direction. Surveillance videos tracked Anderson through her route and showed she was alone and not in any evident distress.
Her parents reported her missing to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on March 27. That same day, a security guard at the Outlet Mall just west of I-95 found Anderson’s car locked and stuck in sugar sand and reported it to the Indian River Sheriff’s Office. Bad weather impeded the search for Anderson near the wooded areas and nearby Lake Keg.
The IRSO report showed it was raining so hard, the K-9 units were not deployed and the drone they deployed was battered by the gusty winds and had to be recalled.
On March 30, an Indian River deputy found Anderson in the lake.
Anderson had an ethanol (alcohol) level of 0.078, according to Steward Reference Laboratory, used by the medical examiner.
Highlands County officials said they are still trying to determine why Anderson went to Indian River County instead of Lakeland, where she told her parents were going. They also said their investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.