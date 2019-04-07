AVON PARK — Khadijah Anderson, 24, of Avon Park, was found dead last Sunday in Indian River County and law enforcement has only turned up more questions surrounding her death. A missing person alert was put out the prior week by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and social media was flooded with her image.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating why Anderson left the area and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is performing the death investigation, Major Eric Flowers of IRCSO said Saturday.
Local authorities said deputies have not found any connection in Indian River County for Anderson.
Anderson allegedly told her mother she was heading to Lakeland to visit family. Instead, Flowers said, she ended up in the exact opposite direction from there.
“Off I-95 to the 4 West is Vero Outlets Mall,” Flowers said. “Her car was found in the back portion of that. Her body was found floating in a nearby lake (Keg Lake). There was no sign of foul play or any sign of trauma.”
The IRCSO found video surveillance footage of Anderson traveling alone and stopping at Yeehaw Junction on State Road 60, where she purchased gas and a Tan and Mild cigar.
“There were no signs to show she was in duress or stressed,” Flowers said.
Flowers said deputies did not find any drug or alcohol paraphernalia in Anderson’s car or in her possession. Flowers said the mystery surrounding her death would have to be solved after the autopsy and toxicology reports are finished. He did not have a time when those would be released.
If anyone has information about this case, call Sheriff’s Office Detective Vincent Forest at 863-402-7358 or Major Eric Flowers at 772-569-6700 or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.
