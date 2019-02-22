Lake Istokpoga, Florida’s fifth-largest lake, comprising approximately 28,000 acres, and located about five miles northeast of the Town of Lake Placid, is recognized as one of the finest fishing lakes for largemouth bass in the entire state. Other popular catches include speckled perch (croppies) and bluegill.
Lake Istokpoga is also one of the most scenic lakes in Florida. Osprey, wading birds and snail kites dot the landscape and give bird watchers plenty to view. Remnant cypress swamps on the western side of the lake provide habitat for wildlife. Alligators, ducks, and frogs are plentiful. Sunsets are fabulous.
From December to early April retired Northerners (snowbirds) who enjoy fishing are a significant presence at the six local fish camps which surround the lake. Many of them come to the same camps year after year.
Indiana resident Dave Mills has been coming to Trails End Fishing Resort for seven years; Kyle and Loretta Rose, who hail from Virginia, have been staying at Mossy Cove Fishing Resort for 13 years, Chuck and Jane Green from North Carolina were founding members of Lake Istokpoga Marina and RV Resort and have been winter residents for 15 years and Bob and Phyllis Hoffman from Connersville, Indiana have enjoyed Henderson’s Fish Camp for eight years. Other fish camps include Neibert’s Fishing Resort and Cypress Isle RV Park and Marina.
So what exactly are fish camps? Back in the 1930s, according to an article called “Get Hooked on Fish Camps” on a Florida tourism website, “they were a place for men to hang out, go fishing all day, set up camp on site and after a long day of tall-tale stories and a couple of catches, they would gut em’, clean em’ and cook em’ up for dinner.”
Today, fish camps include air-conditioned cabins with TV, WiFi, and internet and RV sites with full hookups. The camps come equipped with boat slips, bait and tackle shops, gas, fish cleaning stations, and boat ramps. They also provide boat rentals and referrals for fishing guides. Exact numbers of cabins, RV sites, and boat accommodations differ from fish camp to fish camp.
All cabins are rentals, with the exception of Lake Istokpoga Marina which has beautiful, substantially built log cabins made of solid pine. Residents purchase the cabins; prices vary, depending upon the size.
Most anglers are passionate about their avocation. They establish a routine and stick to it day after day. Some wives, especially those who don’t fish, find it difficult to understand their husbands’ “obsession.”
Former Mossy Cove fish camp resident Daisy Williams wrote tongue-in-cheek a few years ago about what she called “the chronic unrelenting drive to take to the water every morning from December 1 until April 1….[It] binds all the hyperactive senior males together in a brotherhood that surpasses and nullifies any differences in their politics, religion, bank accounts and fishing finesse. They are all equal under this four month umbrella of insane fishing frenzy.”
But Williams speaks favorably about the transformation that comes over the anglers at their home away from home. “They are not those same men who left home before the first snowfall. Now they are fishermen and fishermen only.…They have checked into the carefree, continuous camp of happiness.”
But this season has been a tough one for Lake Istokpoga anglers, especially those fishing for bass. Anglers who used to catch high numbers of bass say their ability to do so has diminished substantially in the last two to three years. Naturally the topic comes up often in conversations at the fish camps.
Anglers believe the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s removal of exotic invasive plants (hydrilla, water lettuce, water hyacinth, and water primrose) has led to the elimination of much of the aquatic vegetation cover that the fish need for feeding and spawning. Anglers also are skeptical of FWC’s use of herbicide spraying when other tools to eliminate invasive plants are available.
FWC is required by law to remove invasive plants in order to keep the lake, fish and plants healthy and to make the lake accessible to boaters. But it’s a double-edged sword because a moderate abundance of aquatic plants is also needed for fish populations to thrive and for angling. Finding the right balance is the challenge.
FWC is responsive to the criticism it has received. Last year, it contracted with the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences to develop an Aquatic Habitat Management Plan for the Lake. First step has been to hold public meetings to gather input for the plan which is scheduled for publication later this year. On January 27, FWC also put a temporary moratorium on spraying.
FWC acknowledges that there are many tools in the aquatic plant management box besides herbicide spraying that it can use to reach management goals. But each tool has an associated cost and effectiveness that must be considered when developing a management plan.
According to the FWC, other factors unrelated to aquatic vegetation cover may be affecting the ability of fish to feed and spawn and the ability of anglers to catch fish. Largemouth bass and black crappie populations in Lake Istokpoga are typically cyclical, fluctuating naturally based on a variety of factors, including spawning success, mortality from natural causes, prey availability, and more. Weather conditions, including hurricanes, strong gales, and very cold temperatures, can cause fluctuations in fishing effort and success, as can variations in lake water levels.
Even the most passionate fishermen can’t fish all the time. Fortunately, there are many other reasons to enjoy fish camps.
George and Karen Ripberger from Kentucky have been winter residents at Lake Istokpoga Marina and RV Resort since 2005. “The camp is our home away from home, and the people that stay here are our family. We have community fish fries and cook outs and communal dinners on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The men play cards twice a week, and we often gather on one another’s porches just to chat,” he said.
Residents have erected a memorial at the entrance to the Marina to honor friends who have passed away. In the center of the memorial is the name Joe Crowley. Crowley and his wife Jan established the camp in 2004. “He passed away two years ago. Jan continues his legacy,” Ripberger said.
Camaraderie is evident at the other fish camps too. “We’ve made some really good friends here,” Henderson Fishing Resort resident Bob Hoffman said. “Back home in Indiana, we’ve even exchanged visits with a couple whom we met here who live in Kentucky.” Hoffman’s wife Phyllis does not fish. “But crocheting keeps me busy, and I enjoy walking with some of the other ladies who are staying here,” she said.
Just about any guest you talk to at Trails End acknowledges that this fish camp is a tight knit community. Residents celebrate Happy Hour together and hold occasional cornhole tournaments. Residents at a neighboring facility sometimes join in. “Our guests even call us after they go back up North to find out how everything is going,” said owner Tracie Gillespie.
Despite the fact that fishing this year is not up to par on Lake Istokpoga, most Northerners remain hopeful that the current situation will reverse itself. “We’re willing to wait and see what FWC does; they’re working on the problem,” said Mossy Cove winter resident Kyle Rose.
