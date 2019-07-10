LAKE PLACID — In the regular Town Council meeting Monday night, the town filled in some gaps to keep property lines contiguous. The adoption of several properties was unanimously decided.
The properties in question were approved for voluntary annexation on July 10. The properties are owned by 4 Ace Holdings LLC. and Walter R. Howard Jr. and Carol Howard; and a portion of the Florida Department of Transportation U.S. 27 property, part of Jack Paul Properties Inc., and a part of South FLA Express Inc. property.
Town Administrator Phil Williams explained there were errors in a surveyor’s work at one point and the surveyor never included key properties that would keep the contiguous line. It is important for the properties to be contiguous for future annexation and growth of the town’s city limits.
Councilman Charlie Wilson moved to adopt the motion and Councilman Ray Royce seconded it.
“I just think this is a really good move for the town,” Councilwoman Debra Worley said. “And we are actually going to have access to govern U.S. 27, which gives us more authority on what happens in our town. So, this is a really good move.”
In other action:
During the Monday night meeting, Resolution 2019-74, annexing Heartland Educational Consortium was also approved. The town will ask The School Board of Highlands County to voluntarily annex the property just north of Lake June at 1096 U.S. 27 North.
Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III said he has had good conversations in regards to annexation with AdventHealth Lake Placid lawyers and a manager; and Duke Energy with its solar plant substation. He said the hospital is about eight parcels of land. In addition, Harris said he had positive talks with churches in that area.
“That brings the question to the School Board parcel, one they own right across the street from us,” Harris said. “I thought it would be more appropriate to have the council ask them, rather than just me or Phil (Williams). So Resolution 2019-74 is attached to go to the School Board if you agree. Like the churches, that should be cost neutral to the School Board.”
Worley reiterated the neutrality of cost to the School Board.
“I just think it will give us more jurisdiction and it’s helpful to expound the town limits,” Worley said. “So, I would appreciate them doing this.”
The ordinance was passed unanimously.
