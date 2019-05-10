SEBRING — On April 25, the annual Tropicana Speech Contest was held at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center hosted by Highlands County’s 4-H Agent Ashley H.K. Stewart and 4-H Program Assistant Alexis Cooper.
The Tropicana Speech Contest is available for public, private, and homeschool students in fourth, fifth and sixth grade. This year, 1,628 students countywide participated. Of those participants, 116 were fourth-grade students, 970 were fifth-grade students and 542 were sixth-grade students. More than 65 classrooms in Highlands County participated.
The objective of the 4-H Tropicana Speech Contest is for student participants to increase their public speaking and communication skills. Participants must obtain as much information as possible on a topic of their choosing and carefully organize the material to be presented in a timely and orderly speech. In addition, participants are able to develop a pleasing personal style before an audience, acquire the ability to speak convincingly in public and express ideas effectively, and develop confidence and poise.
Students spent months preparing to represent their school at the county public speaking competition, jointly sponsored by 4-H and Tropicana Products. This Florida-specific program helps youth practice public speaking- one of American citizens’ greatest fears. These youths present their original speeches in hopes of winning the camp scholarship awarded to the first place youth.
Elementary school competitors:
• Alaina Lemler from Avon Elementary School with her speech titled “Be Careful What You Ask For”
• Katelyn Rowe from Cracker Trail Elementary School with her speech titled “Life as a Younger Sibling”
• Genesis Estremara from Fred Wild Elementary School with her speech titled “Gastric Sleeve: A Life Changing Story”
• Shianna Bohannon from Heartland Christian Academy with her speech titled “Piano Lessons”
• Andre Hines, who is homeschooled, presented his speech “Pests of Citrus and Their Effects on the Citrus Tree and Fruit”
• Jaylene Iglesias from Lake Country Elementary School with her speech titled “Christmas Cheerleader”
• Aaron Mojica-Hernandez from Lake Placid Elementary School competed with his speech titled “Lightning”
• Olivia Florio from Lakeview Christian School with her speech titled “What Makes me Proud and Concerned for America”
• Madison Layport from Memorial Elementary School with her speech titled “The Great State of Florida”
• Peyton Cobb from Park Elementary School presented her speech “A Small Town Girl”
• Hannah Gaines from Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School with her speech titled “Granny”
• Royal Kulick from Woodlawn Elementary School presented her speech “Effects of Killing Insects”
Of those competitors:
• “Most Original Speech” was awarded to Katelyn Rowe
• “Most Humorous Speech” went to Aaron Mojica-Hernandez
• “Most Informational Speech” went to Andre Hines
• “Most Inspirational Speech” was Genesis Estremara
• “Honorable Mention” went to Shianna Bohannon
• Katelyn Rowe also won third place overall, Royal Kulick won second and Alaina Lemler took home first place for the Elementary School division.
Middle school competitors:
• Austin Ulm from Heartland Christian Academy presented his speech titled “Math from My Perspective”
• Kezzia Piochacia from Hill-Gustat Middle School competed with her speech titled “Bracing Myself for a New Beginning”
• Lyric Moore a homeschooled competitor, with her speech titled “#Artforhappyminds”
• Owen Phypers from Lake Placid Middle School and his speech “Lake Placid”
• Ellie Smoak from Lakeview Christian School with her speech titled “www.brothersforsale.com”
• Brooklyn Reed from Sebring Middle School presented her speech titled “My Family Trip to Disney.”
Of those competitors:
• “Most Original Speech” went to Brooklyn Reed
• “Most Humorous Speech” went to Ellie Smoak
• “Most Informational Speech” went to Austin Ulm
• “Most Inspirational Speech” went to Kezzia Piochacia
• “Honorable Mention” was awarded to Owen Phypers
• Third place went to Lyric Moore, second place went to Kezzia Piochacia and Ellie Smoak won first place for the Middle School division.
The Highlands County 4-H Program is excited to host this event every year. If you are homeschooled or attend a school that is interested in more details or would like to participate, call Cooper at the Highlands County Extension Office at 863-402-6540.
