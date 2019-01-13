AVON PARK — On his second day on the job on Tuesday, new City Manager David Flowers said there would be many items on the agenda for his first City Council meeting on Monday and he was right.
The agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting includes 10 attorney/staff updates and five city manager reports.
The City Council will consider the following:
• The first reading of an ordinance to annex 109.74 acres southeast of Lake Lotela, northwest of Lake Letta and north of Little Bonnet Lake, which is contiguous to the city limits.
• A draft agreement with Florida Public Safety for buoy maintenance and other services at Lake Verona and Lake Tulane.
• A draft agreement with the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County for the lease of the recreation center at the Martin Luther King Sports Complex.
• A draft agreement for the lease of the Martin Luther King Field to Avon Park Youth Football, Inc.
• A draft license agreement for the use of the Martin Luther King Field with the Heartland Lions.
Also, Flowers will recommend options for the City Hall generator that has been ordered. The City Council is considering cancelling the order to go to bid for the purchase of a backup electrical generator and its installation.
The city manager reports includes an update on the search for a human resources staff member and Flowers’ recommendation to hire a financial officer for the city.
Also, noted under the city manger reports, starting Feb. 4, Flowers recommends that the City Hall hours be changed from 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Flowers said not many people come by after 5 p.m., but there is always a line when City Hall opens at 8:30 a.m.
Quite often one of the supervisors would have to be at City Hall until 6 p.m. to close everything down, he said. All governments are open 8 to 5 so that is what Avon Park will be doing if the council goes along with it.
The agenda includes a presentation from Tim Kelly, of Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc., who will provide an update on the Verona Stormwater Project.
The consent agenda includes approval for Avon Park Community Awareness to use the Martin Luther King Sports Complex for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. community festivities.
