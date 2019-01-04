AVON PARK — The effort to bring a fixed based operator to manage the city’s airport was already moving at a slow pace before the November City Council election and the subsequent city manager resignation.
After the City Council, with two new members, addressed other pressing issues in the past two months, including the hiring of a new city manager, the Avon Park Executive Airport will be back on the list of priorities for the city.
Councilman Jim Barnard said Wednesday the airport will be one of the issues he will discuss when he meets with the new city manager, David Flowers, who starts on Jan. 7.
In mid November 2017, members of the Airport Advisory Board described many shortcomings of the airport to the City Council and recommended the hiring of a fixed base operator (FBO) to manage the flight-related aspects.
The city hired Amherst Consulting in March 2018 to develop a request for proposal (RFP) in the city’s search for an FBO. The $4,800 contract has the Maitland firm gathering information related to the airport’s FBO terminal, proposed area of responsibilities, airport data, airport layout plan and more.
The Airport Advisory Board provided information on the needs of the airport to Amherst Consulting months ago, but there has been little word from city administration on the progress to find and hire a fixed based operator.
Barnard said he was going to speak to Flowers about the issues to be discussed at the special City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.
“That is one thing I want him to research,” Barnard said. “As far as I know nothing was really done with that consulting firm that we hired for over $4,000 to look into an FBO.”
The consulting firm said no one made an offer to be the FBO, he said. Why would the city pay a firm if it is not going to do the job?
“If you can’t get any offers, then what is the problem in finding somebody,” Barnard said. “I am hopeful with our new year, 2019, and new council members and new city manager, then maybe we will get somebody that will be willing to come in and take over that airport.”
Maria Sutherland, one of the new City Council members, said comments from the entities who did not put in a proposal for the FBO services were basically that they were not interested in being part of a volatile environment, which was telling of the management of that time.
“Hopefully that legacy is over and Avon Park can move forward with management that is more receptive to the constantly changing aviation needs,” she said.
Pilot/businessman and Airport CRA Advisory Board Member Jim Renfro said the two previous city managers had little interest in the airport and he believes that will change with Flowers and the current City Council.
