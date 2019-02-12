AVON PARK — It has been a year-long effort, without results, to get a fixed base operator to manage the aviation aspects of the Avon Park Executive Airport since pilots first expressed concerns in November 2017.
At the recent special City Council meeting, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she is anxious to get someone to run the airport.
Part of the big picture is an FBO (fixed base operator) to market and advertise the airport with the city’s public safety officers not being there and other non-aviation businesses vacating as well, she said.
The terminal needs aviation-related businesses, Sutherland said. The Sebring airport has a company that does these things.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Sebring has an airport authority.
Council discussed what happened with the consulting firm that was working toward the effort to get an FBO.
The city contracted for $4,800 with Amherst Consulting, of Maitland, in March to develop a request for proposal (RFP) for the search for an FBO.
Anderson said Monday he had requested an outline of exactly what Amherst had performed and what was requested of the firm.
“It was my understanding that originally they were going to basically see if anyone was willing to provide an FBO service and at that time there was not,” he said. “However, we were not provided any sort of report as to what we could change, what were the circumstances surrounding that was, etc., etc.”
It will have to be revisited and have a meeting or some type of showing with Amherst to provide the City Council with what exactly took place and what the city should be doing to find someone to provide the FBO services, Anderson said. The city will ultimately find someone.
“There were some things that were ‘unusual’ surrounding that whole circumstance in that search and it is just my intention to find out what exactly happened and how we can do it right this time,” he said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray, who is the executive director of Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, said the coalition would be vacating its office in the airport terminal building prior to the July expiration of its lease with the city.
City Manager David Flowers said Monday the city’s code enforcement office is currently at the airport, but it would be relocated if the space is needed for an aviation-related business.
Finding a management firm/FBO for the airport is one the projects he is working on, Flowers said.
