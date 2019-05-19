SEBRING — The City of Avon Park’s proposed contract for management services at the Avon Park Executive Airport has been tabled for review by the city attorney.
The city has been seeking a fixed base operator (FBO) to oversee services at the airport. City Manager David Flowers has been in contact with an existing tenant at the airport who is interested in providing the agreed upon services.
The proposed agreement is with Lorran and Shannon Michaels of Four Winds PPG, Powered Paragliding, 1535 State Road 64 W., Avon Park.
Four Winds PPG opened in 2017 as a full-time powered paragliding school.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the contract was pulled from Monday’s agenda so corrections could be made to the contract.
“I am sure that will come back up at the following meeting,” he said.
There is no doubt that the council wants to move forward with an FBO operator, Anderson said. “I don’t anticipate a problem.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said City Attorney Gerald Buhr had not reviewed the contract. Every contract considered by the City Council should be reviewed by the city attorney.
“I would not have approved it as written,” she said. “It was missing, in my opinion, some elements that are essential to the protection of the city in regards to liability.” Buhr is the one who includes those clauses in the contracts.
With the FBO agreement, it is a trade out with them providing services with the city allowing them to remain in the building rent free, Sutherland said.
The agreement calls for an employee to be available to assist aircraft pilots Monday through Saturday for regular business hours and to have someone on call in the event of an emergency situation at the airport.
In summary, the proposed agreement shows: repairs, mowing, fuel testing, maintenance and labor would be performed in exchange for rent otherwise due on about 600 square feet of office space at the FBO terminal and T-hangar no. 34.
