By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — After many lengthy discussions and revisions over the course of multiple meetings, the Avon Park City Council approved the city’s 2019-20 budget.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said council approved a balanced budget with quite a bit of revisions at the Monday council meeting, but nothing too major.
The budget provides for two additional firefighters and a full-time inspector, he noted.
“A lot of the infrastructure dollars were moved around. There are quite a few capital projects coming up; some major improvements to our water and sewer treatment plants; quite a few additional [utility] lines planned,” Anderson said.
Also, the budget includes a full-time financial analyst and a full-time finance director, which is important to keep the city moving forward and keep the council abreast of the city’s financial security, he said.
City Manager David Flowers explained that the finance director would be handling all aspects of budgets — past, present and future and all expenditures. The financial analyst would take care of the day-to-day aspects of the city’s finances and budget.
Some of the fund balance was used to balance the budget.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said it is a “workable” budget.
”It was a hard, hard battle going through several special meetings as well as the City Council meetings to get everybody to agree on things,” he said. “We are all individuals with different opinions and so we talked about it over and over and made some changes and some good changes and pluses and minuses.
”I think overall everybody is happy with the budget.”
It is not a quick process sometimes when you have five individuals with different opinions, it takes awhile, Barnard said.
”I think we were all thrilled when the vote went through because it had been a long time in the works, but I think everybody is satisfied with it,” he said.
At Monday’s meeting, Finance Director Ricky Helms provided the City Council with a summary of changes to the 2019-20 budget, which included: the reduction to equipment for mowing the airport and sewer plant (this will be requested to be funded by grants to the airport), reserve for contingency added to the General Fund and add health insurance for Council members.
Other changes included: Add $1,000 of additional travel to the council budget and add contract mowing for Mall and other locations.
