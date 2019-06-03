AVON PARK — The Avon Park Executive Airport now has the owners of a local business managing the aviation aspects of the facility with the City Council unanimously approving an FBO management agreement.
The agreement is with Lorran and Shannon Michaels of Four Winds PPG, Powered Paragliding, 1535 State Road 64 W., Avon Park.
Four Winds PPG opened in 2017 at the Avon Park Executive Airport as a full-time powered paragliding school.
The agreement calls the following:
• Operation and maintenance tasks of specified airport property (included in an attachment).
• Minor repairs to T-hangers and corporate hangars located on the airport property.
• Mowing and trimming of specified areas of airport property.
• Airport facility management on an as-needed basis.
The effort to get an FBO for the airport started after local pilots expressed their concerns in November 2017 about the shortcomings of the aviation-related operations of the airport.
The term of the agreement is six months, at which time the agreement will continue month-to-month until either the city or airport facility management provides the other with a written notice of termination. The agreement specifies a 30-day notice.
