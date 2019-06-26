AVON PARK — After much discussion on extension and impact fees, the City Council approved extending its utility service to the corner of U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard to provide service to the Wawa convenience store that will be built at that location.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr asked if the city could still have Wawa pay for a share of the cost for the utility extension.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said it is not the same as a connection fee.
Buhr replied, “no” it is not the same, but if the city is going to charge for the extension, it should be done for all extensions.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city shouldn’t do it for all; it is a waterline the city is extending and collecting impact and connection fees.
“I don’t see really how it is the business’s burden to pay for it,” Anderson said.
There was a lengthy discussion on impact fees and utility capacity fees and where the money would come from to expand the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure. It was noted it is a similar situation with the utility extension to the north to the Nucor Steel mill that is being constructed just north of the Polk/Highlands county line. The city is not receiving any funds from Nucor toward the cost of extending those utility lines.
City Manager David Flowers said this discussion should have taken place earlier. Currently, the city’s utility lines reach Captain Hawk Designs.
The council agenda states in 2018 the city agreed to extend water and sewer service south along U.S. 27 to serve new development.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the low bid of the project of $215,573 from Excavation Point Inc., which includes $118,519 for the eight-inch water main extension and $135,230 for the six-inch sewer force main.
Go Underground Inc. bid $277,490 and LaGrow Irrigation & Well Drilling Inc. bid $333,185 for the project.
Polston Engineering Inc. recommended Excavation Point, noting that all of the bidders are very experienced and well qualified for this type of construction.
Polston noted, while there is “significant spread” on the bids, it is their opinion that the lowest bid contains sufficient funds to do the work.
