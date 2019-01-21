AVON PARK — The City Council approved an agreement with a consulting firm to improve safety at the Avon Park Executive Airport with a project to realign and extend a taxiway.
The agreement with Amherst Consulting Company, Maitland, is for the engineering services on a project that includes realignment of Taxiway F from the terminal apron to the Runway 23 threshold and extension of Taxiway F from the Runway 23 threshold to the Runway 28 threshold.
City Manager David Flowers said there is a safety issue involved where a taxiway leads to crossing a runway. They are trying to avoid that by doing this realignment of the internal traffic at the airport.
The project includes new required Taxiway F edge lighting and signage.
The project will enhance safety by eliminating direct access from the terminal apron to runway 5-23 and Runway 10-28 and direct access from the southeast quadrant to runway 5-23 and runway 10-28.
The new section of Taxiway F between runway 28 and Runway 10 will provide a compensating taxi route after removal of the direct access taxiways.
Flowers said the city is paying about 25 percent of the cost of the engineering services, which totals $143,792, with the FAA paying 75 percent.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the estimated construction cost of the project is $1.7 million.
“It is a huge project,” she said. The engineering firm (Amherst) will develop the bid package and help the city go out to bid and do the “appropriate” procurement and hopefully different contractors will come in and submit bids for the actual ground work.
