AVON PARK — The city is moving forward with the process to annex a parcel of land owned by Crew Groves near the Pinecrest Gof Course.
The city previously attempted to annex the Crews parcel at 5372 Lake Denton Road.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers said that in November 2018 the city attempted to annex several parcels — including the parcel presently under consideration — near Pinecrest Golf Course. The effort came to an end after the county informed the city of a defect in the process.
The owner of the parcel, Crews Groves, now comes to the city seeking annexation of this one parcel so that he can move forward with development plans for adjoining parcels, Flowers said.
The issue with the county was straightened out, Flowers said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked if it was the same property that council previously discussed because of this creating an enclave?
Flowers responded, “Yes.”
City Clerk Manuel Cortazal explained the previous city administration attempted to annex a number of properties around the golf course and in doing so they made an error and they created an enclave. This, he said, was one of those parcels, but not the one that caused the enclave.
The owners of the other four parcels have not moved forward with the annexation, but the owner of this one parcel now wants to move forward with the annexation, Cortazal said.
Gray asked if it would go to the county for approval?
Cortazal responded, “Yes.”
That previous annexation attempt on the part of the city made the county much more aware of their role in approving annexations, he said. After approval of this motion, the required notice would be sent to the county to start the process.
The City Council unanimously approved the motion authorizing the city staff to notify Highlands County of the city’s intent to annex the parcel and draft an annexation ordinance for council approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.