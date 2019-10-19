By MARC VALERO
AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council approved a lease for the Church Service Center to relocate to the downtown location recently vacated by Jahna Concrete at 120 S. Railroad Ave.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland noted that the proposed lease was for five years. The Boys and Girls Club was using the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center on a month-to-month basis, she noted.
She spoke with Infrastructure Director Ronnie Jones and there was discussion at a prior meeting that it would be a perfect location to provide for the Streets Department. The department’s current location is in the middle of a residential area. This location, she said, is more appropriate, keeping it in the industrial area.
Also, there hasn’t been discussion of the rehabilitation of the former location of the Church Service Center, Sutherland said. There is still around $280,000 sitting there waiting to do something with that particular building.
Sutherland suggested a month-to-month lease agreement or six months at the most rather than a five-year term, which gives no incentive for the city to rehab the site. The city will still have an empty building that it can’t use just across the street from the railroad tracks.
That was her only concern, she said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray agreed with Sutherland.
Sutherland said she would be happy with a one-year lease.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr suggested a one-year lease with an evergreen renewal with either party able to give a 30-day notice.
The Church Service Center had been using the Butler Building/former fire station on South Butler Avenue until it was damaged by Hurricane Irma. It has been operating from a metal shed behind the building since then.
The council meeting agenda notes that the premises will be used as a distribution center to provide money, food, clothing and household goods to individuals who come to the center needing help.
