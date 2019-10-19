By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — An ordinance regulating medical marijuana dispensing facilities was approved recently by the City Council allowing them in one commercial district.
On the first reading of the ordinance on Sept. 9, council voted 4-1 to allow the dispensaries within the C-2, C-3 and C-4 commercial zoning districts.
Those zone districts are classified as the following: C-2 is general commercial, C-3 is commercial office and C-4 is mixed-use commercial.
On Sept 23, the City Council voted 4-1 to amend Ordinance 11-19 on its second reading to only allow medical marijuana treatment center dispensing facilities with the C-2 commercial zoning district.
The C-2 district includes banks and financial institutions, clinic, medical, dental, hospital, medical laboratory, pharmacies, non-profit organizations, professional office and real estate/business office.
On Oct. 14, the City Council voted 4-1 on the amended second reading to allow the dispensaries within the C-2 commercial zoning district.
Mayor Garrett Anderson voted “no” on all the council votes.
The ordinance states that a dispensing facility may not be located within 500 feet of a public or private school unless approved by the City Council at a public hearing at which the city determines that the location promotes the public health, safety and general welfare of the community.
