AVON PARK — The City Council approved a contract with Excavation Point to extend the city’s water and sewer lines south to provide utility service to the Wawa convenience store to be built at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland asked how the city’s payments would be made — either upfront or in payments over time.
Director of Infrastructure Ronnie Jones said it is a contracted project that should be paid in increments. It is a tight schedule.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked how much was originally budgeted for the project.
Jones said he believed it was between $200,000 to $250,000.
Anderson asked if the project is scheduled to be completed this year.
Jones replied, “Yes.”
Sutherland asked if the cost he recalled included the engineering or if it was just the construction costs.
Jones said he believed it was all inclusive, but it was from before he started working with the city so he would have to check it.
Sutherland requested a breakdown of the costs and Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked that it be sent to all City Council members.
Sutherland made a motion to approve the utility extension to Wawa. The motion was seconded by Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard. The council unanimously approved the contract with Excavation Point.
Sutherland asked if the city was going to determine the extension’s impact to its sewer system’s capacity. The city is supposed to have a certain level of reserves in the the sewer system, she said. “Do you know what percentage this is going to take up?”
Jones responded, probably less than 1%. It is a pretty small amount.
