By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The City Council approved a nearly $2 million contract with a Miami construction firm to extend its utility lines to the north to provide service to the Nucor Florida steel mill being constructed just north of the county line.
The lowest bidder on the project, Metro Equipment Services, Inc. bid $1,993,260 for the U.S. 27 North Water Main & Force Main Utility Extension.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard asked Director of Infrastructure Ronnie Jones if he had previously worked with the company.
Jones said the city has not, but the city contacted a couple of places where Metro has worked and they all recommended the company.
Council unanimously approved the bid and then considered the contract document between the cIty and Metro Equipment Services.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland noted that the contract has 260 pages and she tried to read them all. She asked Jones about the contingency for change orders.
Jones said there is no contingency money in the bid that council just approved so any change orders will have to come to the council for approval.
Sutherland questioned if the work will be paid through two grants and city funds.
Jones responded, “Correct.”
According to a letter from the state on the second grant, the city is allowed to begin to incur costs on the project, but the city cannot seek reimbursement until the contract is fully signed and executed.
