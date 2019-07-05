AVON PARK — It has been more than 10 years since the Avon Park Publix relocated to a north Sebring location, in a former Albertsons location at U.S. 27 and the Sebring Parkway.
It was October 2008 when the Lakeland-based supermarket chain departed from the City of Charm.
In May 2017, city officials met with Publix representatives in an unsuccessful bid to bring the grocer back.
Now with the Nucor Florida steel mill coming along with potential for additional growth to the north, the time may be right for the supermarket chain with 1,221 stores, including 800 in Florida, to revisit Avon Park.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Tuesday he remembers the effort a couple of years ago to get Publix back.
“It looks like we are going to have growth in Avon Park, especially on the north side,” he said. “I think sometime after summer going into the winter would be a good time to look at it as it gets closer to the Nucor project and any other projects to the north.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Tuesday, “I personally would love to have a Publix here in Avon Park. We have a lot of great real estate to the north of us.”
He is not sure of Publix’s criteria for a new location, Anderson said. There is probably a “magic number” of how much traffic and population size is in the area.
“By all means we want to welcome them here if they are willing to come and try to partner with them as much as possible,” he said.
City Manager David Flowers said he has left messages for Publix, but has not heard back from the company.
Meanwhile, Publix opened new stores in Lakeland (June 27), Atlanta and Carolina Beach, North Carolina (June 26) and will open new stores this month in Lithia (Hillsborough County) and Atlanta.
