AVON PARK — Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board Vice Chair Gerald Snell believes part of redevelopment is security and having safe neighborhoods.
Surveillance cameras can be a part of making neighbors safer, he said.
Snell spoke with members of the Florida Redevelopment Association about cities that had high crime areas where cameras were placed through grants and partnerships with local law enforcement.
Statistics show there is a decrease in crimes in the areas with the cameras, he said.
“We had some little minor problems at the Aileen McWhite Park at one time, but once we installed cameras there, we pretty much don’t have any problems at all,” Snell noted.
Snell plans to discuss it with someone from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to see what available grants could fund the effort and how to get cameras for the area.
“The main area I would like to target is the Hal McRae/Delaney Avenue corridor,” Snell said, because a few years ago more than $750,000 in grant funding was used for improvements in the area.
Snell said he spoke to a couple of business owners in the area who support having extra security.
He estimates the cost would be at least $70,000 to $80,000, but hopes a government/neighborhood grant could cover the cost of the surveillance cameras that would be connected to the Sheriff’s Office North Substation.
“From what I have been told, when something does occur they can role back the footage,” Snell said.
According to the personal money matters site sapling.com, grants funded by the Department of Justice would allow the purchase of surveillance cameras and other equipment.
The Department of Justice sponsors the Public Safety Partnership and Community Policing Grants program and The Justice Assistance Grant program, which can be used for surveillance cameras.
The Department of Homeland Security funds grants to assist state and local government agencies in making neighborhoods safer for its citizens. These grants cover surveillance cameras, equipment purchases and training programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.