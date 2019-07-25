AVON PARK — It’s now a neighborhood that is a little bit better place to live thanks to the efforts of The Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park who recently participated in a community cleanup outreach.
The club had a successful outing and cleanup effort in the community with the assistance of deputies from the COPS ADAPT Unit of The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. COPS ADAPT stands for Community-Oriented Policing Services, Achieving Diversity And Public Trust.
About 25 kids from first- to fifth-grade walked along a planned route of streets last week on Thursday, July 18 picking up paper and debris on the roadway. The kids had little trash bags, which they emptied from time to time into the big trash bags the adults carried.
Avon Park Boys & Girls Club Site Director Florine Anderson-Wells said Wednesday, “We walked from the Boys & Girls Club. We went down Delaney and Hal McRae Boulevard, Fred Conner Street and Carolina Street.”
They didn’t find anything unusual and the children were instructed not to pick up anything dangerous and to inform an adult should they find something dangerous, she said.
The kids felt very good about doing it, Anderson-Wells said.
“We are going to try and do this at least every month,” she said. “We want to do everything we can to keep our community clean.”
Anderson-Wells said, “We wanted to thank Castle on Delaney because they made sure the kids had refreshments and drinks, because it was hot out there that day.
“We had a great time.”
Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County Executive Director Dave Cornuet said the Boys & Girls Club in Sebring did a cleanup in Sebring and it was a similar effort in Avon Park with the assistance of law enforcement. Both clubs are planning on monthly cleanup efforts in which local children may take part.
The Avon Park Boys & Girls Club is at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Field, 207 E. State St.
