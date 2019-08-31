AVON PARK — Insurance money will pay for new flooring and repairs at the Avon Park Boys & Girls Club necessitated by water damage from a broken pipe.
It has been a number of months since a water pipe break flooded and destroyed the wooden floor of the basketball court at the city’s MLK Recreation Center, which is used by the Avon Park Boys & Girls Club.
While there were delays in getting comparable bids for new flooring, the club continued to use the center, which now has a bare concrete floor.
City Manager David Flowers said the City Council approved the bid for new interlocking floor for the Boys & Girls Club and repairs that are needed in the office area.
“We did get the insurance check on that,” he said. “We had several bids on that, and we ended up going with the one that was just a little bit higher than the low bid on a different type of floor.”
The city was considering epoxy, interlocking and wood flooring again, with bids ranging from about $45,000 to around $80,000.
The lowest quote for a hardwood floor was $76,500, and the lowest quote for an epoxy floor was $47,500.
Discussion with Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County Executive Director Dave Cornuet determined that the modular design would be the best option, so Flowers requested to waive the city’s purchasing policy and approve the modular flooring system from Athletic Resources, Inc., Naples, for $50,600, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The description of the 12” X 12” X 5/8” rubberized tiles states they are made with strong natural, recycled and reclaimed rubber content.
The tiled court will be painted with game lines for one basketball court and one volleyball court.
Also, drywall, paint and flooring repairs at a cost of $28,245 will be done by Stewart Construction.
A bathroom pipe had broken late in the day earlier this year when the club was ending its day. There were delays in locating the shutoff valve, which led to the extensive water damage.
