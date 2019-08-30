AVON PARK — After two City Council budget workshops, there is more work to be done by city staff to trim some of the proposed expenditures for a balanced budget.
City Manager David Flowers said Wednesday he and Finance Director Ricky Helms have been working on the budget trying to get it to where they don’t have to dip into the reserves.
“So we are cutting some of things; we are changing some of the prioritizations; we are cutting some of the things that we have proposed and we will be having this completed by the end of next week in order that we can present it at the first budget hearing, which is Sept. 9,” he said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said staff will bring back some different budget options and council will have to make a decision on if it wants to go with a balanced budget or take care of some of the maintenance issues with some reserve funds.
“Ultimately, the budget looked fairly good and I am looking forward to getting it completed so we can move on with the next year,” he said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said after Saturday’s second council budget workshop there was still a lot of work that needed to be done.
Staff came with some requests for funding for projects and positions and the budget won’t be balanced in its current state, she said. They will have to cut back in some areas and present it back to City Council for discussion and hopefully quick eventual approval.
At Saturday’s budget workshop, Infrastructure Director Ronnie Jones noted that the county’s landfill tipping fees increased from $40 to $60 per ton.
“So we are looking for another way of handling the sludge hauling to keep the costs down,” he said.
Sutherland asked if it is the stuff that used to go to the Okeechobee landfill and will it now go back to Okeechobee?
Jones replied, “yes,” it was going to Okeechobee, but the city won’t be disposing of it at Okeechobee.
The cost savings from the lower tipping fees in Okeechobee were outweighed by the added cost of fuel, overtime and truck maintenance, he said. It was much cheaper to leave it at the county.
The tipping fees are going up, that is why the city’s costs are going up, Jones said. The city is looking into the possibility of hauling it to Polk County or working out a way to do it internally instead of using an outside contractor to haul it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.