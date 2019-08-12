AVON PARK — The Avon Park budget workshop dates are scheduled for consecutive Saturdays — Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 — starting at 8 a.m. in the City Council Chambers.
There was a rescheduling as the City Council inadvertently had set one of the workshop dates on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.
Highlands News-Sun asked City Manager David Flowers if it will be challenging to develop a budget with a property tax rate of .3 mills?
“We are working on that. We are going to make it work any way we have to do it; we are going to make it work,” he said. “We are not sure what our exact fund balance is going to be left over at the end of this budget year, yet. A lot of that will determine what we do.”
The goal is to have a draft budget prepared by Aug. 14 or 15, Flowers said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if Finance Director Rick Helms, who started working for the city in February, would have a different format for the budget?
“It’s absolutely going to be different,” Flowers said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Thursday he was hoping for a little bit higher millage rate so the city could provide more services.
It is going to be tough to make those decisions and keep everything within the budget that we have to work with, he said. The fire assessment increase will help alleviate the general fund.
But, ultimately the city will have a solid budget with a brand new city council and brand new administrative team, Anderson said. The workshops will be grueling going through the budget into great detail, which is a definitely good thing.
“I am looking forward to working with everyone on coming to a budget that we all can agree on,” he said.
At its July 22 meeting, the City Council voted 3-2 to keep the property tax rate at .3 mills with Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard voting “no.”
At the July 29 special City Council meeting, Barnard hoped the the council would reconsider the preliminary millage rate and set it higher. He said the council needs to keep the option available to increase the millage if the city needs more funding.
But, the preliminary property tax rate remained at .3 mills when the City Council voted 3-2 against the motion to set the initial tax rate at 1 mill. Barnard and Anderson voted “yes.”
With $250,000 in pay increases for friends from Rivergreen as discovered by Mr Spurlock, you bet that taxes have to be increased. Where is the City audit? Law requires this report due at end of July. With the newly added position of a Finance Director, there is no excuses.
