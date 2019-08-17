AVON PARK — The tentative 2019-20 city budget was completed Thursday afternoon and sent to the City Council members who will start reviewing it today at an 8 a.m. workshop.
A second budget workshop is scheduled for 8 a.m., Aug. 24.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said it will be a lot of work and he believes they will have a four-hour session this Saturday [today] and anther four-hour review of the budget next Saturday.
“I don’t know if that will be enough, but I know this City Council is made up of people who will go line-by-line and probably discuss every item and hopefully we can come up with something that is going to be the best for the citizens of Avon Park,” he said.
“I am looking forward to it, but it is going to be a lot of hard work at the same time.”
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she will review the budget line-by-line and project-by-project.
“I am sure with all of us together we can come up with some positive solutions for our budget,” she said. “What I have noticed during our meetings, the council members have different areas that they are looking into.
“I am sure once we get the opportunity to put all our heads together then we can come up with a very good solution for our budget process.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said, the recommended budget seems to have some gaps of information that hopefully will be discussed during the workshop.
The five-year CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) revenues are missing, she said.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said he plans to study the budget next week, but won’t be at the budget workshop today due to some medical issues he is experiencing at this time.
“I am just sure that the budget for next year will be high compared to what it has been in the past,” he said.
The proposed budget shows a requested increase of $1.9 million compared to the 2018-19 budget.
Highlands News-Sun asked City Manager David Flowers if the budget will maintain the city’s fund balance and reserves?
Flowers said, the fund balance will be identified as well as all the sources of revenue on Saturday because Finance Director Rick Helms didn’t have chance to put that in there. A lot has been held up because the city was going through an audit for the 2017-18 fiscal year.
