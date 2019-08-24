AVON PARK — The City Council’s second budget workshop starts at 8 a.m. this morning and could be more interesting than just the numbers in the revenues and expenses.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland walked out of last Saturday’s workshop in protest disputing City Manager David Flower’s hiring and salary-setting practices.
She plans on presenting an approved city ordinance from 2015 validating her claims that recent hirings have not been done in accordance with city policy.
Sutherland said the ordinance references the council’s authority on the creation of director positions and approval of their salary.
Flowers incorporated two positions into the proposed 2019-20 budget that are technically not allowed until the council actually approves them, she said. They have never been approved and he already hired the people.
Sutherland said she emailed Flowers to inform him she would be presenting the information on Saturday morning at the workshop and also requesting that the ordinance be included in the agenda for Monday’s regular council meeting.
“It really does have to be cleared up; you just can’t go out and hire people without going through the policies,” she said.
The ordinance Sutherland is citing is Ordinance 17-15 — “providing clarification of the authority of the city manager and council as to establishing and approving salaries of department heads; providing severability, inclusion in the code.”
The ordinance states the city manager shall propose all department head salaries and any modifications within the annual budget. The City Council, by review of the annual budget, shall either accept or reject the salary for department heads.
Also, according to the ordinance, job qualifications and job descriptions shall be established in writing by the city manager as part of the city’s personnel policies and approved or rejected by the City Council.
In preparation for the workshop, the city sent an email early Friday afternoon to the council members with the proposed Five Year Capital Improvement Plan and the General Fund Revenue.
