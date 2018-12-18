AVON PARK — The owners of the building at 1 W. Main St., who have had lengthy legal battles with the city, informed Mayor Garrett Anderson they will continue with plans to seek the city’s approval to operate a boarding house in the building or will renovate it as a hotel.
Beginning in 2012, Fernando and Yudith Fernandez, under the name Fern & Fern Corp., had sought city permits to operate a boarding house on the second floor of their two-story building at the corner of Main Street and South Lake Avenue.
The legal proceedings began over the parking requirements for the building.
Also, in legal proceedings, the Fernandez’s have claimed the city is preventing them from operating a boarding home for agricultural workers as allowed by its own regulations calling it a discriminatory intent against Hispanic agricultural workers of Mexican descent from living in downtown Avon Park.
In a Nov. 26 letter to Anderson, Yudith Fernandez said her intention is to be able to work with the city if possible in order that a solution and conclusion to this situation can be achieved, which was not possible in the past.
She offered two options:
• Option 1 — Returning to the Planning and Zoning Board regarding the boarding home application. “Based on the approval or disapproval, I will know if I need to take further steps or not,” Yudith Fernandez said.
She claims, based on the results of the Planning and Zoning hearing, the Department of Justice will continue or will not continue with its investigation.
• Option 2 — Turn the second floor into hotel rooms with independent bathrooms. “As long as the city is able to work with me fairly and without any kind of disparate treatment, I will be happy to bring a fresh, new and beautiful development project to the building,” Yudith Fernandez said.
At a recent City Council meeting, Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr suggested the city hire the firm that has been handling the Fern & Fern case since the first settlement.
They have all the knowledge on it and can advise the city how to proceed, he said. The city’s law firm on the matter is Bryant, Miller, Olive of Tampa.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland asked what if the city didn’t hire a lawyer for this and did nothing?
Buhr responded that it can’t be ignored. Much of what is in the letter is not correct, but nevertheless the city needs to proceed forward that it might be a renewed application.
Yudith Fernandez is saying the case is still open and the Department of Justice may drop it if the city makes a deal with her, he said. There is an Option 1 and Option 2 that might be construed as a new request for zoning.
Anderson said, “Given the litigious history of this property and its owners, why would they [city] take a chance.”
The City Council voted unanimously to have the Bryant, Miller, Olive law firm handle the matter.
