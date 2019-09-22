By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — A business on South Railroad Avenue has been given notice that its access will blocked unless it purchases a piece of property from CSX Transportation.
Attorney J. Michael Swaine, who is representing Avon Park Land Trust, requested to be on the agenda of Monday’s City Council meeting.
In a July 23 letter, a property manager representing CSXT stated CSXT proposed selling a portion of its property containing a driveway encroachment for $12,000.
“CSXT’s property is 70 feet from the center of the track,” the letter stated. “Your unauthorized encroachment of the railroad property constitutes an act of trespass and an undesirable liability to CSXT. On or after Aug. 30, 2019 CSXT will place barricades along the property lines.”
City Manager David Flowers said Saturday he drove by the area Friday and it had not been barricaded. He believes CSX is trying to get it resolved with the property owners.
A mini-warehouse business is on the property that is at issue, he said.
Swaine stated, “His client is not the only property owner in this position, as the City owns land immediately north of its property (which I believe is leased to Jahna Concrete) and Jahna Concrete owns the next parcel to the north. Both of these properties are only accessed over South Railroad Avenue.”
Swaine noted he had talked to City Attorney Gerald Buhr about the matter and they discussed Florida Statue 95.361, which provides that roads are presumed to be dedicated to the public if they are constructed by a municipality and have been maintained and repaired continuously and uninterrupted for at least four years.
Buhr cannot get involved unless specifically directed by the City Council or the City Manager, Swaine noted.
