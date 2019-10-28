By MARC VALERO
AVON PARK — Avon Park residents will be voting for mayor and a council seat in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Incumbent Garrett Anderson and Aljoe Hinson, who previously served on the City Council, are running for mayor.
The Highlands News-Sun asked each candidate to provide a little background on themselves and why they believe they are the right person to be elected.
Also, the candidates were asked to cite three or more, of what they believe are the top priorities for the city (aside from hiring a city manager).
Also, they were asked if in the past year, they believed there have been any issues that should have been handled differently by city administration or the city council?
• Mayor Garrett Anderson, a former city councilman, who is seeking a second term as mayor stated:
As a third generation, lifelong resident of the City of Charm, I can fully appreciate our history and help lead us to a brighter future. The lessons I have learned as a business owner of 11 years and now six years as a public servant, allows help me to be uniquely qualified for this position. I enjoy being able to solve issues and provide an even-keeled, no-nonsense approach to local government.
We must be proactive in welcoming new industries to our community, in order to not only retain our young men and women entering the job market, but also to attract new families hungry for the small town charm that we can provide.
We need to make small adjustments over time to balance city services, customer experiences and tax revenue to find the most sustainable level. We must provide a fast, friendly, simple response to all citizen and commercial requests while remaining as fiscally efficient as possible.
We need to continue to be a leader in infrastructure advancements to provide greater services to our existing clients, as well as growth opportunities for all residential, commercial, and industrial developments.
There will always be room for improvement in any organization, including the City of Charm. We have struggled with branding over the years with high turnover and controversy; however we absolutely can turn that around.
The city of Avon Park is a gem that has very high potential if we can put aside personal differences and work together.
We are located in a strategically sound place on the ridge of Florida and intersection of Highways 27 and 64. The population of Florida is ever rising and new industries are on the horizon for Avon Park. I believe we will experience a growth and resurgence that hasn’t been seen in decades.
• Mayoral candidate Aljoe Hinson, a former city councilman, stated:
I am a native of Avon Park, married to Dorothy King Hinson and together we have eight beautiful children. I am a retired educator, Head Baseball Coach, football coach, Athletic Business manager and Athletic Director for the Dade County School System for 32 years. I have also taught in Avon Park for six years.
I have served as an Avon Park City Council Member, Board member of Avon Park Noon Rotary, Board Member of NU-HOPE, Board Member of RCMA, President of Highlands County NAACP, a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.
A Mathematics Degree from Allen University, and studies of mathematics at Florida A & M University and Ohio State.
I Love this City of Avon Park and all the citizens. I hope to restore accountability, dignity and transparency back to the City of Charm.
The City is a great place to raise children and somehow, we must partner with our schools. Avon Park is a great place to live, which means we must have more friendly policies to build and strengthen our communities.
I will be the Mayor that will listen and work for the will of the citizens. I don’t have a personal agenda, I will be working for the citizens of Avon Park, Florida.
Concerning the top priorities, Hinson responded: finance, public works, diversity training and bringing in businesses/jobs to the city.
Responding to the question of what could have been done differently in the past year, Hinson responded: I truly believe in whoever you hire should be given a chance to be successful and not embarrassed, demeaned or humiliated for personal reasons.
