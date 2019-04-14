AVON PARK — Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos has been facing ups and downs with the City for over a year and half.
The chamber had been receiving financial support from the city each year for its efforts on behalf of the city, but of late there has been much discussion, but no chamber funding.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers said there is no money in the general fund for the chamber, but there is a $14,000 line item in the CRA budget that could go to the chamber.
Interim City Attorney Buhr advised that CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) funds should primarily be used for bricks and mortar projects.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said in the past the the CRA has funded advertising efforts for events.
Anderson asked Flowers if there will be money in the future in the budget for the chamber?
Flowers responded possibly if that is the direction the council wants to go.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she made the comment at the last council meeting that she didn’t think CRA money should be used for the chamber because the chamber represents the entire county and the CRA funds have to be restricted to the CRA district. But, the chamber could implement a marketing plan for Main Street.
Anderson said recently, providing funds to the chamber is a CRA decision and at its most recent meeting the councilmembers met as the city council so the issue will be addressed when the councilmembers sit as the CRA Board on April 22.
Karos said Friday there has been $14,000 allocated to the chamber in different city budgets over the last couple of years. But, the previous administration wasn’t aware that the city had been supporting the chamber’s efforts.
The city’s research showed that since 1989 the city funded the chamber with $113,000.
Karos said will he submit a plan for the CRA funding, but it will limit the scope of what he can do and it will only be for Main Street CRA district.
“I just want to dispel the rumors that we are not going to make it financially; we own this building, we have thousands of dollars in the bank; we’re fine,” Karos said.
The chamber submitted a proposal for funding to the city a year and a half ago, he said. The chamber has been helping the city and doing free work that would cost the city if it hired someone to do it.
“It’s about maintaining a growing organization,” Karos said. “We have $14,000 in the budget, a line item, two years in a row and we have never received any of it.
“We will work with the CRA and continue to help and work with the city,” but city should be supporting the chamber, he said.
