AVON PARK — The revisions to the City of Avon Park charter are complete and the document will be ready to go before the voters if there is a city election in November.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the revisions are complete on the city charter.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said there would be two readings of the charter revision and he asked if they could be held during back-to-back council meetings?
Buhr responded “yes” because there needs to be 10 days of separation between readings.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said, because of the ADA compliance issues concerning the city’s website, she would like to see a copy of the revised charter available for the public to view.
City Clerk Manuel Cortazal said it will be ADA compliant and can be posted on the city’s website.
Sutherland said, “We have not had a single bit of input from the public on this issue; it has been entirely on us.”
It is going to a referendum so the voters could always vote “no,” but it is always nice to hear any public commentary whether it is now or before this gets finalized, she said.
Anderson suggested scheduling the first and second readings for the June 10 and and June 24 council meetings. Council agreed.
It was noted that the qualifying period for city election is from the end of July to the beginning of August and Highlands County Election Supervisor Penny Ogg would need the charter in early August for it to be on the November ballot.
City Manager David Flowers said Wednesday, though it wasn’t a council decision, the popular thought from discussion at an earlier council meeting on the issue is if the charter would be the only item on this year’s city election ballot, they would probably wait until next year’s election, a presidential election year, when there would be more of a turnout.
Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard’s terms will expire this year so if someone qualifies to run for one of those seats then the charter would probably be put on the ballot for this year, he said.
The charter revisions address city employee employment contracts and the interaction of City Council members with city employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.