AVON PARK — As the City Charter revisions near completion, it is yet to be determined whether the city’s residents will vote on approval in the upcoming general election this November or in 2020.
City Manager David Flowers noted that Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard’s terms will be up for re-election in November. If they have no challengers and there is no city election, the voter turnout would likely be low.
So if there are no challengers, the Charter referendum will be placed on the 2020 ballot — a presidential election year — which will have a higher voter turnout, he said.
Anderson said Wednesday he would be seeking another term as mayor.
Barnard said Wednesday, “I am absolutely running for re-election.
“I ran on a platform in 2016 supporting the fire department to make sure we keep them fully staffed and getting rid of the ex-city manager and I believed we performed both of those duties,” Barnard said.
“It took us two years to get there, but we finally got there. I will continue to support the fire department as well as all citizens of Avon Park because they are the ones who voted me in and I want to continue to have their support and I will support them anyway I can,” he said.
There are just a few minor language changes for the City Charter revision, Barnard said.
“I think we are close; I wouldn’t be surprised if at one of the [council] meetings in April we will go ahead and make an agreement on that so we will have it to give to Penny Ogg [Highlands County elections supervisor] if we need to put it in this year’s election or not,” he said.
The Charter revisions address city employee employment contracts and the interaction of City Council members with city employees.
Anderson said, “My main objective particularly with the employee contracts is to try to avoid some of the ‘sweetheart deals’ that were done with previous employees.”
Those previous contracts put the city in a bind, he said. The Charter revision is aimed at making the employees earn their keep a little more with the city being a little more responsible with taxpayer money.
Also, the Charter revisions limits the City Council’s ability to conduct its own investigations, Anderson said.
