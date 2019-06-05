AVON PARK — The Church Service Center, which distributes donated non-perishable food to the needy, will be relocating about a block away from its current location on South Butler Avenue to a former business office on South Railroad Avenue.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers said there was a little glitch in relocating the Church Service Center to the former Jahna Concrete office building.
The city owns the land that the Jahna buildings are on, but the city does not own the buildings, he said. Jahna Concrete owns the buildings and, according to the city’s lease, Jahna may take the buildings with them at the end of the lease period.
After conferences with their attorneys, Jahna Concrete’s Conley Jahna said the buildings are now the city’s, Flowers said. “I have asked him to prepare a transfer of deed title to us. We would pay the closing cost, of course, the document stamps and all that.
“That is where we are at right now, is waiting on that because I would like to go ahead and move the Church Service Center in there,” he said. The organization is currently working out of a little shed behind the old fire/police station.
The Jahna location would be a temporary site for the Church Services Center, Flowers said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked if there was any discussion on cleaning up the spare buildings, racking and equipment at the former Jahna site? There is random equipment that is sitting there that is going to cost some money to get rid of.
Flowers replied, “There has been no discussion on that; it looks like it is going to be all ours. I am not sure if he has gotten all of his bricks and pallets out of there yet.” He said he will check with Conley Jahna.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock asked if anything is being done with the old fire/police station?
The old station is the building that previously housed the Church Services Center. It incurred damage from Hurricane Irma and was closed to occupancy.
Flowers responded that engineer Carl Cool is developing a bid specification for the work required to salvage the building. It can be done from the inside out. With bid specifications going out to contractors, the city will be able to see what the project will cost to demolish the inside of the structure.
Church Service Center Director John Jeffo said Tuesday the former Jahna building is air-conditioned and has a large parking lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.