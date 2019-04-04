AVON PARK — It has been more than four months since the City Council selected Gerald Buhr to serve as interim city attorney.
Buhr continues to advise the city on legal matters and on contracts as the "interim" city attorney.
When council newcomers Maria Sutherland and Stanley Spurlock took office in November 2018, the City Council dismissed the city's on-staff attorney, Glinda Pruitt.
By a 3-2 vote in May 2017, Pruitt replaced Buhr who had served as the city's contracted attorney for 10 years.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Wednesday that in November he wanted to get someone in place to handle things and then at some point this year go through a formal hiring process.
At the end of 2018, the City Council was focused on finding a city manager because June Fisher had resigned from the position, he noted.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he has always been happy with Buhr's performance, including during his previous 10-year period with the city.
"I think he is doing a fantastic job even though we have loaded him up with a bunch of legal issues that we need to resolve and clean up," he said. "I am very, very happy with him."
Councilman Stanley Spurlock believes the City Council should remove the "interim" from Buhr's job title with the city.
"I am very well satisfied" with his performance, Spurlock said. "I don't have any problems with his work; I am 100% satisfied."
Councilwoman Brenda Gray supported the change to an on-staff city attorney, which led to Buhr's outster in 2017 and Gray cast the sole "no" vote to hire Buhr as the interim city attorney.
Gray said Wednesday, "Whatever the council decides to do ... I am a team player. If the council decides to hire him from interim to a permanent attorney that is fine.
"I am a team player and I believe in following the majority rules," she said. "I try to keep a positive outlook on everything because it is all being done for the betterment of the City of Avon Park."
