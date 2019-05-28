AVON PARK — The City of Charm showed its appreciation its city workers Thursday with a catered luncheon and gift at the Avon Park Community Center.
The gathering dined on pulled pork, chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese Cole slaw and banana pudding provided by the Nut’ n Fancy Grillin’ food truck, Sebring.
Administrative Services Clerk Bonnie Barwick, “It was great; The city manager does a good job for the employees.”
At a recent City Council meeting, the council approved a budget adjustment moving $5,000 from funds budgeted for police to direct it to activities for employee promotion (employee luncheon).
City Manager David Flowers said the luncheon would have 75 meals at $13 per person plus a gift for employees costing $11 per employee.
