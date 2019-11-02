By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — City Hall now has an electrical generator in place, tested and ready to provide power in the event of an outage from a storm or other cause.
Hurricane Irma prompted the need for a generator so City Hall could remain operational in the aftermath of a power outage due to a hurricane.
Issues with the first bidding process resulted in the original order for a generator being cancelled and the city conducting a second bidding process.
In April, the City Council approved one of the three bid options from Long’s Air Conditioning in Avon Park for a 100 kW Commercial Series Generac generator powered by natural gas for $46,895.
It was announced at Monday’s council meeting that the generator has been installed and ready for use.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Thursday, it’s a big generator and it is running off of natural gas because there is a natural gas line off of Main Street in front of City Hall. So since it was there they took advantage of that instead of using propane or diesel or whatever.
“It has been at least two years since I brought it up, to not only to have it for City Hall, but especially whenever we have hurricanes we lose electricity,” he said. “We had no place for council members to meet for emergency meetings. We would have two or three (meetings) in a week during a hurricane because there are a lot of things to take care of for the city.”
Barnard also suggested having a portable generator at the Community Center so people could cool off and charge their cellphones and have a meeting place to disperse food and water.
The city has portable generators, but they haven’t worked on the hookup for it at the Community Center. That is something he will push for next year, Barnard said.
